Tropical Storm Amanda Forms, First Cyclone Of 2026 Season

(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Amanda has formed over open waters, becoming the first cyclone of the 2026 Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

Amanda is not expected to be a threat to Hawaiʻi. The storm is forecast to strengthen in the next couple of days before weakening later this weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, Amanda was located 1,475 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

The National Weather Service is predicting an above-normal hurricane season for the central Pacific basin this summer. There could be a total of 5 to 13 tropical cyclones across the region; tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes. Strong El Niño conditions, forecast by the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, are typically associated with dramatically elevated levels of activity in the central Pacific.

The forecast for Tropical Storm Amanda was discussed by the National Hurricane Center this morning: