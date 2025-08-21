UPDATE – (10:45 a.m.) – The wildland fire that was reported burning in South Kohala on Thursday morning has been contained, emergency officials say.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is open, and Kawaihae Road is open for one lane contra flow, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported.

PREVIOUS REPORT

(BIVN) – A Wildfire Watch was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning, as a wildland fire burned in South Kohala (corrected district).

The Wildfire Watch was issued for the Kawaihae Road and Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway Intersection area.

Kawaihae Road was closed due to the blaze.

“Please expect traffic delays,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “Avoid the area when possible.”

The fire is occurring in an area that is currently between a D1 Moderate Drought and a D2 Severe Drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

The National Weather Service had this information on projected fire weather conditions in a Thursday morning discussion: