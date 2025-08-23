(BIVN) – The Hilo Overnight Safe Space on Ponahawai Street recently celebrated a significant expansion, as it continues to serve the Hawaiʻi island houseless community in need of a safe place to sleep.
The shelter has doubled in size, going from 25 beds to 50. It serves overnight guests on a first come, first served basis.
The Salvation Army held a formal dedication of the expansion on Friday, August 22nd. From a news release:
Among the honored guests and program speakers were County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness Jun Yang, The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Divisional Commander, Major Troy Trimmer, and keynote Colonel Eddie Vincent, The Salvation Army’s Western Territory Chief Secretary.
Hilo Temple Corps Officer and Hawaiʻi Island Coordinator, Captain Sam LeMar, welcomed guests with remarks that provided a snapshot of the lives touched through the shelter and its partners. To date, the Hilo Overnight Safe Space has provided 8,231 meals, 3,335 showers, and served 382 individuals—with Kūpuna making up nearly 30% of the overnight guests.
And beyond the numbers are the individual human stories:
• A young couple, just weeks away from giving birth, found refuge at the safe space and were housed as soon as their baby arrived.
• An individual fleeing an abusive relationship found safety and shelter for a few nights until they could relocate.
• A young woman in her twenties, facing her first night without a roof over her head, came to the Hilo Overnight Safe Space instead of the streets — and today, she has housing and a job.
Dedication attendees also heard lived testimony from a gentleman known as Uncle Rick, who first found stabilization at the shelter, then housing, and now volunteers at the Hilo Overnight Safe Space to give back to others in need.
