(BIVN) – The Hilo Overnight Safe Space on Ponahawai Street recently celebrated a significant expansion, as it continues to serve the Hawaiʻi island houseless community in need of a safe place to sleep.

The shelter has doubled in size, going from 25 beds to 50. It serves overnight guests on a first come, first served basis.

The Salvation Army held a formal dedication of the expansion on Friday, August 22nd. From a news release:

Among the honored guests and program speakers were County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness Jun Yang, The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Divisional Commander, Major Troy Trimmer, and keynote Colonel Eddie Vincent, The Salvation Army’s Western Territory Chief Secretary. Hilo Temple Corps Officer and Hawaiʻi Island Coordinator, Captain Sam LeMar, welcomed guests with remarks that provided a snapshot of the lives touched through the shelter and its partners. To date, the Hilo Overnight Safe Space has provided 8,231 meals, 3,335 showers, and served 382 individuals—with Kūpuna making up nearly 30% of the overnight guests.