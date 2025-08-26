(BIVN) – The Kona Walmart is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Employees, community leaders and customers gathered last Friday to mark the milestone. In attendance were 5 associates who have been with the store since it opened at its Henry Street location in August 1995.

Walmart currently operates nine stores in the Hawaiian Islands. There is a Walmart store in Hilo, as well as locations on Kauai, Maui and Oʻahu. 30th Anniversary celebrations were also held this month at stores in Kunia/Waipahu and Lihue.

From a Walmart news release:

Anniversary ceremonies included special honors for 5 associates who have been with Kona Walmart for 30 years since it opened, additional two associates who have been with Walmart in Hawaii for 30 years [though not all at Kona], and another 19 associates who been with Walmart for 25 years or longer. The ceremonies also included grant presentations for several local nonprofit organizations. Additional activities during the day included product demos, live entertainment including a performance by Kenny Tagavilla, and a special meal for associates. “It’s a great day to celebrate for our Walmart customers and associates,” said John Yates, III, Store Manager for Kona Walmart. “We truly appreciate the customer and community support we have received throughout the years and look forward to continuing to share new innovations with our customers so they can save money and live better.”