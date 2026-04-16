(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory managed to resolve a monitoring network outage before the next lava fountain episode.

The Observatory reported on Wednesday that field engineers rectified the problem when they fixed a damaged radio on April 14th. The affected volcano monitoring data streams have since been restored.

The radio was damaged by the heavy rains from the recent storms that hit Hawaiʻi in March and early April.

“This radio receives monitoring data via a radio link from another tower located at Uēkahuna, which collects data from various volcano-monitoring stations,” the Observatory explained in a series of photos showing the repair process. “From the cell tower, monitoring data is relayed to the Kawaihae Data Center. Because the radio at the cell tower was damaged during recent storms, there was a volcano monitoring data outage since Saturday April 11, 2026.”

Multiple monitoring data streams were lost, however scientists have been able to continue tracking changes at Kīlauea as the volcano builds to episode 45, which is expected to occur sometime between Sunday, April 19 and Saturday, April 25.

Webcams have been capturing periods of intense flaming at the south vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, “likely caused by the ignition of volcanic gases escaping the vent”, scientists say.