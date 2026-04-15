(BIVN) – A large-scale tropical disturbance called the Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO) is a significant driver of the islands’ climate, including recent extreme weather events.

A new study by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa examined the MJO, which travels eastward through the tropics every 30 to 60 days. The weather pattern “significantly boosts rainfall during its active phases, particularly on windward slopes,” the researchers say.

In March, two powerful kona low systems brought damaging winds and flooding rains to the Hawaiian islands. Another weather system soaked parts of the state in April.

Impacts from the March storms resulted in a federal disaster declaration for the state. The combined weather events also served to end most drought conditions across Hawaiʻi.

“Understanding how the MJO affects Hawaiʻi’s climate helps explain rainfall variability on timescales of weeks to months,” said Audrey Nash, lead author of the study and doctoral candidate in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in UH Mānoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology. “The MJO evolves slowly and can be monitored in real time. Understanding its influence can help scientists and forecasters better anticipate periods of heavy rainfall, drought conditions, and shifts in weather patterns across the islands.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi news release: