(BIVN) – A former Hilo man has been arrested and charged in connection with “two separate violent and heinous incidents”, police say, one of which involved the mysterious death of a truck driver on the Puainako Street extension in August 2022.

On Thursday, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested and charged 37-year-old Hiram Dale Kelii Kuilauwoho Kawelu, of Lynnwood, Washington. Kawelu was arrested upon arriving on an inbound flight at the Kona International Airport. He was then transported to the Hilo Police Station Cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigations.

On Thursday afternoon, Kawelu charged with the following offenses for his alleged role in a January 2025 robbery in Keaukaha.

First-degree robbery

First-degree burglary

First-degree terroristic threatening (two counts)

Second-degree assault

Ownership/possession firearm prohibited

Fourth-degree theft

Habitual property crime

From police:

These charges against Kawelu stem from an incident reported shortly after midnight on January 29, 2025, when an elderly Hilo couple reported two armed masked men entered their Keaukaha residence demanding access to their safe. One of the men was reported to be armed with a firearm and the other with a rachet breaker bar. The suspects were confronted by a 37-year-old caretaker of the victims. He attempted to disarm the suspect with the firearm and was threatened and stuck numerous times to the head, face and back, with the butt of the firearm. The suspects then left the residence. The caretaker was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 76-year-old female and 71-year-old male victims were not physically injured.

Then, on Friday morning, Kawelu was charged for the following offenses in connection to an August 2022 incident on the Puainako Street extension that involved the death of a 62-year-old Pahoa man:

Manslaughter

First-degree theft

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV)

Collisions involving death or serious bodily injury

Police explained:

These charges stem from an incident reported on August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., when South Hilo patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near the 3 mile-marker for a report of a male that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined that the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. Another vehicle with two male occupants was observed by witnesses to be in the area at the same time. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle when one of the men attempted to steal the vehicle and struck the 62-year-old victim, later identified as Allen Yune Lyau Kealoha, of Pahoa. Kealoha was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Autopsy results concluded that Kealoha died from blunt force trauma to the torso, consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation. During the course of these investigations, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Division completed numerous follow ups, interviews, and had forensic laboratory work completed. Ultimately, DNA linked Kawelu to both crime scenes.

Kawelu is being held without bail for these offenses, police say. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance for these charges on Tuesday afternoon, September 2, 2025, in Hilo District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information relative to these investigations – to include the identity of other suspect in each case – to contact Detective David Poʻohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or via email at David.Poohina@hawaiipolice.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.