(BIVN) – The recent discovery of a large crack on the Puna lava delta, created when the voluminous lava flows from Kilauea volcano met the ocean, prompted a warning from state officials that part of the land mass could soon collapse into the ocean.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources said the crack “demonstrates the enduring instability that newly created land presents and may indicate signs of imminent collapse”.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about the hazardous nature of the Puna lava delta.

Kīlauea’s 2018 eruption transformed the lower Puna District of the Island of Hawaiʻi, including its coastline, where 875 acres of new land were added in a large lava delta. The area is still subject to sudden, dynamic changes, as evidenced by recent observations of new ground cracks in the lava delta near Pohoiki.

The new cracks are alarming and have led people to wonder what they mean. To answer this question, there is fortunately a near-perfect analog for the 2018 lava delta located nearby to provide evidence of what its future may hold. This older lava delta was formed during the 1960 eruption of Kīlauea, which infamously destroyed the village of Kapoho. It was emplaced in a similar coastal environment to the 2018 lava delta, as both eruptions saw lava flows inundate a shallow marine platform before extending into deeper ocean waters. As a result of reaching deeper ocean waters, both lava deltas are exposed to the full force of the Pacific Ocean, with no other islands or a nearshore coral reef to protect them. Due to regular volcanic activity, 90% of the coastline along Kīlauea is less than 1,000 years old and lacks a significant fringing reef. The only exceptions are areas that have been impacted by fault related subsidence that causes the coastal plain to sink below sea level—such as the Waiopae tidepools in Kapoho, which were covered by lava in 2018. With nothing to impede it, wave action has had a substantial impact on the 1960 lava delta. Mapping using aerial imagery has shown that the coastline along the delta has eroded landward by 200 feet (60 meters) or more in many places. Most of this retreat occurred in the first few decades after the eruption, with the rate slowing thereafter, and in no place has the coastline receded past where it sat before the eruption.