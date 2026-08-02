$3.5 Million Released for Hilo’s Kawānanakoa Gym Renovations

(BIVN) – Millions in state funding has been released for a long-awaited Hilo gym renovation project.

State Senator Lorraine R. Inouye recently announced the release of $3.5 million to finance the construction phase of the long-awaited renovations to Kawānanakoa Gym, located on Baker Avenue in Keaukaha.

The design phase of the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026. Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2027, with the renovated Kawānanakoa Gym anticipated to be completed by the end of 2028.

In a news release, Senator Inouye said the funding marks a significant milestone in the effort to restore and modernize the community facility, which has been in need of major repairs for many years.

“I thank Governor Josh Green for committing these funds to such an important project that has been in disrepair for many years,” said Senator Inouye. “It’s exciting for the people in the community, who have long needed the use of a modernized and upgraded facility. I am also pleased that Hawaiʻi County and the State Legislature have partnered and collaborated to secure the funding necessary to complete the full scope of work, including significant repairs and improvements.”