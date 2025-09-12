(BIVN) – The Waimea community will soon have the opportunity to take part in the “World’s Largest Pet Walk”.
Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital says it is joining thousands of people and their pets around the world for the event, set to take place on Saturday, September 27th.
From the news release from Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital:
The World’s Largest Pet Walk encourages everyone to enjoy the health benefits of being active with pets. Community members and their pets are welcome to join the hospital’s pet therapy teams on a two-mile walk starting across from Pukalani Stables at 8 am, rain or shine. This worldwide pet walk was created by Pet Partners, the nation’s leading organization registering therapy animals.
Walking daily can increase cardiovascular fitness and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. In addition, research has found that people who walk with an animal are more likely to meet physical activity recommendations.
“We encourage all members of the community to join us in support of World’s Largest Pet Walk,” said Lynn Scully, Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital spokesperson. “Bring your pet and if you don’t have one, we have therapy animals you can walk with. Anyone interested in becoming a pet therapy team can learn more at petpartners.org or visit the hospital’s website at www.nhch.com (Careers/Career Paths/Volunteer).”
Pets must be well behaved and on leashes. No sign up is required. For questions, please call 881-4421.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
