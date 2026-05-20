Grant Boosts Non-Profit Protecting Puakō Reefs

(BIVN) – A community-based nonprofit working to protect and restore the reef systems surrounding Puakō on the South Kohala coast has been awarded a $33,000 grant.

Puakō for Reefs announced on Tuesday that the 2026 Water and Environment Grant Program of the American Water Charitable Foundation will support efforts “to raise awareness and catalyze action among coastal communities across Hawaiʻi about the severe damage to nearshore fisheries and coral reefs caused by wastewater from cesspools and inadequate septic systems,” the nonprofit says.

“We are deeply grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for recognizing the urgent connection between wastewater infrastructure and reef health,” said Puakō for Reefs President Karen Anderson in a news release. “For coastal communities like Puakō, protecting coral reefs and nearshore fisheries is not just an environmental issue — it is about preserving culture, food systems, local economies, and a way of life. This support represents an investment in coral reef protection, and in community-based mālama ʻāina and the future health of Hawai‘i’s coastal ecosystems.”

The Puakō for Reefs organization works to support reef health, strengthen community stewardship, and preserve the ecological and cultural resources along the South Kohala coast.

Form the Puakō for Reefs news release:

The grant is part of the Foundation’s national “Keep Communities Flowing” initiative, which funds community-based projects focused on clean water, watershed protection, conservation, environmental education, and climate resilience. In 2026, the Foundation awarded more than $1.5 million to environmental organizations across the country, including projects in Hawai‘i.

The American Water Charitable Foundation was established by American Water, said to be the nation’s largest regulated water and wastewater utility company.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to invest in organizations and programs that focus on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We take pride in furthering American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and trusted partner in the community.”