All images and video are courtesy the U.S. Geological Survey. A synthesized text-to-video voiceover was used in the narration for this story.

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Wednesday, May 20

Big Island Video News

May 20, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The Uēkahuna tiltmeter has recorded nearly 11 microradians of inflation since the end of episode 47 on May 15th.

(BIVN) – High lava fountains could return to the summit of Kīlauea by this weekend. 

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are forecasting that episode 48 will occur sometime between Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25. 

For now, the ongoing eruption remains paused, and the Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY. 

The summit has been reinflated since episode 47 ended on May 15th. During the 9 hour lava eruption, the Uēkahuna tiltmeter recorded 15.6 microradians of deflationary tilt. The same instrument has since tracked approximately 10.8 microradians of inflation. 

USGS: “Misty weather partially obscured views of episode 47 at the summit of Kīlauea on May 14, 2026. This photo was taken approximately 2 1/2 hours into the eruptive episode, which began at 3:27 p.m. HST. Only the north vent erupted a lava fountain, which fed channelized lava flows across the crater floor within Kaluapele.” (USGS photo by L. Forster)

These episodes have been going on since the summit eruption began on December 23, 2024. The periodic lava fountains generally last for less than 12 hours, and are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks. The time elapsed between episodes has been getting shorter in recent months. 

On Tuesday, scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory surveyed the summit area, where they measured the tephra cone formed by the numerous lava fountaining episodes. The Observatory has been tracking the growth of track the growth of hill over time. 

USGS: “The area south of Halema‘uma‘u has many ground cracks, many associated with the 2018 Kīlauea summit collapse and others associated with more recent earthquakes and ground deformation. While tephra from the ongoing summit eruption has covered and obscured many ground cracks, the deposit itself in places has deep cracks. This photo shows a crack in the reticulite (a lightweight and frothy tephra) deposit erupted and emplaced during episode 38 on December 6, 2025. The north and south vents are degassing in the background. The north vent is to the right and has an opaque white plume rising from it, while south vent is to its left and has a broader plume with a bluish tinge.” (USGS photo by N. Deligne)

In a recent Volcano Watch article, the Observatory said the reason for the quick-repeats is that the volume of lava has been much lower during the past three episodes, which means it does not take long for the magma storage system to recover. The same article noted that while there have been some brief earthquake swarms at the summit in the last couple of months, there are currently no clear signs of changes in this episodic eruption.

About The Featured Image

USGS: "This view is of the cone (pu‘u) that has formed in the predominant downwind direction (southwest) of the north and south vents during the ongoing eruption at Halema‘uma‘u at the summit of Kīlauea. This photo is east of the southwest corner of Halema‘uma‘u and is looking to the northwest. The north and south vents are out of view in the photo, but the degassing plume from these vents is visible as it rises up over the cone. The material in the foreground is reticulite (a lightweight and frothy tephra) erupted during episode 38 on December 6, 2025." (USGS photo by N. Deligne)
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