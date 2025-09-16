(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents are invited to attend a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

The in-person part of the training will take place in early November at the Keaʻau Community Center. Participants must register by October 10th.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

This comprehensive course, with both online and in-person sessions, covers vital elements of emergency preparedness and response, including triage and first aid, search and rescue, and fire suppression and safety. In-person training classes will take place from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at the Keaʻau Community Center; to register, visit (this website). Registration is now open and closes Oct. 10.