(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents are invited to attend a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.
The in-person part of the training will take place in early November at the Keaʻau Community Center. Participants must register by October 10th.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
This comprehensive course, with both online and in-person sessions, covers vital elements of emergency preparedness and response, including triage and first aid, search and rescue, and fire suppression and safety.
In-person training classes will take place from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 at the Keaʻau Community Center; to register, visit (this website). Registration is now open and closes Oct. 10.
Participants will receive a link to access the online portion of the course, which must be completed by Oct. 17.
“These classes give the people of Hawai‘i Island skills needed to protect themselves and their community during a disaster,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Participants will receive hands-on training in the fundamentals of disaster response, which improves community resilience and helps save lives.”
This training is supported by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, which oversees the local CERT program.
Under the supervision of Civil Defense, CERT members participate in community preparedness awareness and outreach events, assist in conducting residential damage assessments, report on adverse weather conditions in their community, and are assigned to response operations when disaster strikes.
“Whether they act on their own during a disaster or join a volunteer CERT team in their community, CERT training is one of the building blocks for a safer Hawaiʻi Island,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Administrator. “We know getting CERT-certified through these classes is a big commitment, but anyone who gains these skills is ready to help meet the challenges our communities face.”
by Big Island Video News
