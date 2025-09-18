(BIVN) – Middle schools from across the Hawaiian Islands are invited to help the next exhibition at Bishop Museum, the State of Hawai‘i Museum of Natural and Cultural History, located on Oʻahu.

“Our last LEGO® exhibition in 2019 was a big hit and had a lot of community involvement,” said Brad Evans, Bishop Museum director of exhibits and designer of the next exhibition, in a news release. “For 2026, we thought it’d be fun to get our middle schools and keiki involved, and express their school pride with representation in the show.”

Bishop Museum says it will work with any interested school in:

Uploading a graphic of the school’s mascot and/or logo to an online service

Paying for and ordering a mosaic kit based on the graphic (NOTE: limited to one kit per school)

Sending or delivering the kit to the school

In return, the Museum asks that the schools:

Select a group of students, or club, to lead the mosaic assembly project

Have their students assemble the mosaic by the end of January 2026

Contact the Museum when the mosaic is complete

“A typical mosaic should take about 20 hours to complete and can be done over a period of weeks,” said Evans. “The process is quite fun and a great group activity – Museum staff have already completed about a dozen of them, with many more to come!”

The museum says the ultimate goal is to have all middle schools, both public and private, represented. The mosaics will be on display in the exhibition through mid-October 2026. The mosaics will then be returned to each school to keep.

From the Bishop Museum: