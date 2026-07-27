USGS webcam view of the Kīlauea summit caldera on Monday, July 27th.

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, July 27

Big Island Video News

Jul 27, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - After a period of deflation, summit inflation started again on Monday morning.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, as the forecast for the next episode of high lava fountaining continues to be adjusted by scientists. 

After three days of deflation, the summit switched to inflation again on Monday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted degassing continues at both the north and south vents within Halemaʻumaʻu, and both vents had persistent glow overnight. 

“These observations have pushed back the modeled forecast time window for episode 52 fountains to between July 29 and August 2,” the USGS HVO stated on Monday. 

USGS webcam view of the Kīlauea summit caldera on Monday, July 27th.

The scientists report relatively continuous tremor, with occasional tremor bursts associated with flames from the south vent. 

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024. The next lava fountain episode to occur will be episode 52. 

About The Featured Image

USGS webcam view of the Kīlauea summit caldera on Monday, July 27th.
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