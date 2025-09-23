(BIVN) – The next Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority talk story will be held on Wednesday, September 24, in Hilo.

The MKSOA Community Talk Story will take place at Hale ʻŌlelo on the campus of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From the MKSOA news release:

Community members are invited to learn about MKSOA’s mission, provide input on stewardship priorities, and meet the Authority’s board members and staff. The session will include an overview of the Authority’s background, discussion on the draft strategic framework, and a Q&A session. “As we continue to build a model of stewardship that reflects the values and priorities of our island communities, it’s important to hear from as many community voices as possible,” said John De Fries, Executive Director of MKSOA. “We look forward to engaging with residents in meaningful dialogue.”

MKSOA has been hosting Community Talk Stories across Hawaiʻi island, and livestreaming the meetings on YouTube. The video archive can be found on the MKSOA YouTube channel.