(BIVN) – A sewer infrastructure replacement project in Kona will begin on October 15, impacting traffic patterns on and near Hualālai Road.

The $6.4 million Hale Hālāwai Force Main Replacement Project – required under Hawaiʻi County’s Administrative Order on Consent with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – will be conducted in five phases, the County of Hawaiʻi reports. Work will start near Hale Hālāwai park at the intersection of Hualālai Road and Aliʻi Drive, and will progress through these separate phases on Hualālai Road between Aliʻi Drive and Kuakini Highway.

Officials say the project involves the installation of a new 12-inch sewer force main, rehabilitation of manholes and vaults, installation of a new flow meter, pavement restoration, and related improvements.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

What to Expect Work hours for the project will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, except when shifted to nighttime hours. Temporary impacts to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, including lane adjustments and closures, will occur during working hours. The project will be conducted in five phases, with work starting near Hale Hālāwai park at the intersection of Hualālai Road and Aliʻi Drive. The project will progress through these separate phases on Hualālai Road between Aliʻi Drive and Kuakini Highway.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 2026.

“This project replaces infrastructure that is more than 45 years old and will ensure that we maintain reliable wastewater service for Kailua-Kona residents,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “During construction, impacts to traffic and businesses will be mitigated as much as possible. We also want to thank the public for its patience and understanding as we ensure that our infrastructure serves our communities well into the future.”