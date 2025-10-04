(BIVN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Waikoloa restaurant will be donating a portion of the proceeds from two special menus for the next several weeks.

Nui Italian at Hilton Waikoloa Village will be donating to Breast Cancer Hawaii, which provides resources and support for breast cancer patients, survivors and their families and helps to fund community programs.



A description of the special menus, provided by the Hilton Waikoloa Village:



Rosé & Ravioli – Available October 1 – 31, 2025

Throughout the month, guests are invited to enjoy a plate of lobster ravioli ($55) or cheese ravioli ($36) in a pink vodka sauce with blistered cherry tomatoes and fried basil, paired with a refreshing glass of Fleur de Mer rosé ($16).

Cena in Rosa (Dinner in Pink) – Available October 19 – 25, 2025 – $55 per person

Diners can enjoy a specially-crafted, three-course tasting menu with 2oz wine pairings.

Antipasti

Hamachi Crudo: pickled pear | shaved Brussels sprouts | mustard seeds | cranberry salmonriglio

Fleur de Mer Rosé 2oz

Secondi

Kabocha Pumpkin Ravioli: brown butter-miso burro fuso | grilled chicken | lacinato kale | parmigiano reggiano | amaretti | saba

Belle Glos Rosé 2oz

Dolci