Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Nui Italian Menus Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - In October, a portion of the proceeds from two special culinary experiences at Nui Italian at Hilton Waikoloa Village will be donated to Breast Cancer Hawaii.

photo courtesy Hilton Waikoloa Village

(BIVN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Waikoloa restaurant will be donating a portion of the proceeds from two special menus for the next several weeks. 

Nui Italian at Hilton Waikoloa Village will be donating to Breast Cancer Hawaii, which provides resources and support for breast cancer patients, survivors and their families and helps to fund community programs. 

A description of the special menus, provided by the Hilton Waikoloa Village:

Rosé & RavioliAvailable October 1 – 31, 2025

Throughout the month, guests are invited to enjoy a plate of lobster ravioli ($55) or cheese ravioli ($36) in a pink vodka sauce with blistered cherry tomatoes and fried basil, paired with a refreshing glass of Fleur de Mer rosé ($16).

Cena in Rosa (Dinner in Pink)Available October 19 – 25, 2025 – $55 per person

Diners can enjoy a specially-crafted, three-course tasting menu with 2oz wine pairings.

Antipasti

  • Hamachi Crudo: pickled pear | shaved Brussels sprouts | mustard seeds | cranberry salmonriglio
  • Fleur de Mer Rosé 2oz

Secondi

  • Kabocha Pumpkin Ravioli: brown butter-miso burro fuso | grilled chicken | lacinato kale | parmigiano reggiano | amaretti | saba
  • Belle Glos Rosé 2oz

Dolci

  • Lychee Sorbet: lychee Sorbet | Raspberries | Rose Meringue
  • Decoy Limited Brut Rosé 2oz

photo courtesy Hilton Waikoloa Village