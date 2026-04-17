(BIVN) – A Kansas man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a Thursday stabbing incident aboard a snorkel tour boat.

21-year-old Avery Nissen of Overland Park, Kansas was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. His total bail was set at $1,570,000, and he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday, April 20, in Kona District Court.

A Hawaiʻi Police Department news release detailed the incident:

At 3:21 p.m. on Thursday, Kona patrol officers responded to the Honokōhau Harbor where a fishing vessel was returning from sea with the victim and suspect of a stabbing incident onboard. Upon arrival it was reported that the captain of the boat, a 62-year-old male, was attacked with a filet knife by the suspect, Avery Nissen, while on a three-hour snorkel tour. Other passengers onboard the vessel intervened and restrained Nissen. The motive for the attack is unknown. The victim sustained a stab wound to the lower abdomen and numerous knife cuts to the head and hands. He was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Bradley Llanes at (808) 326-4646, ext. 268 or via email at Bradley.Llanes@hawaiipolice.gov.