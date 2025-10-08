(BIVN) – A Kona Patrol Officer was recently honored for “his exceptional professionalism, calm under pressure, and life-saving actions” in preventing a reported “commit suicide by cop” this past summer.

Officer Michael Gusman was recognized as the October 2025 Officer of the Month by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee, and will be eligible to be considered for the 2026 Officer of the Year award.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On June 12, 2025, shortly after 5 a.m., Officer Gusman was dispatched to a report of a suicidal man who called police identifying himself only as “Thanos,” a fictional character, and said he wanted to “commit suicide by cop.”

Despite limited information, Officer Gusman, with assistance from his beat partner, cross-referenced the phone number provided and located the man’s possible name and address in the Captain Cook area. Upon arriving at the residence, he observed a man outside who quickly retreated into the home and locked the doors. The man told Officer Gusman he had a gun and intended to make police shoot him.

Remaining calm and composed, Officer Gusman began talking with the man, who eventually shared that he was struggling with marital problems and felt overwhelmed. Through patience and empathy, Officer Gusman built rapport and convinced the man to come outside peacefully. The man revealed he did not have a real firearm, but a pellet gun he had planned to point at officers. He then thanked and hugged Officer Gusman for helping him in his moment of crisis.

Officer Gusman personally transported the man to Kona Community Hospital, remaining with him until he was evaluated by medical staff to ensure he received the care he needed.

“Officer Gusman’s compassion and professionalism prevented a tragedy,” said Kona Patrol Captain Calvin Delaries. “His calm demeanor and quick thinking reflect the highest standards of the Hawai‘i Police Department.”

Each month, the Kona Crime Prevention Committee honors an Officer of the Month to recognize outstanding service to the West Hawai‘i community. Officer Gusman’s dedication to duty and empathy in the face of danger exemplify the department’s commitment to protecting life and serving Hawai‘i Island with aloha.