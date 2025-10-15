(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County emergency officials alerted the public to a wildland fire near Honokaʻa on Wednesday, as dry conditions persist in the Hāmākua district.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department issued the Wildfire Information Statement on Wednesday afternoon, reporting a wildland fire between the 43 and 44 mile markers off of Highway 19, between Plumeria Street and Tex Drive-in.

At the time of the alert, no structures were threatened and no road closures were reported.

On Tuesday night, Highway 19 was closed in both directions at Kaʻawaliʻi Gulch due to another brush fire. The highway was open by the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Hāmākua is under a D2 Severe Drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Maunakea is under a D3 Extreme Drought.

The dry conditions have forced the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply to initiate Water Conservation Notices in some towns. In Hakalau, for example, a Notice was issued due to the “prolonged lack of rainfall and significant reduction in spring flows.”