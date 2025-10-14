(BIVN) – A Water Conservation Notice was issued for customers in the area of Hakalau on the Hāmākua coast of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says the conservation is needed due to the “prolonged lack of rainfall and significant reduction in spring flows.”

Affected areas include Hawai‘i Belt Road between the 14- and 15.5 milemarkers, Māmalahoa Highway (or Highway 19), Chin Chuck Road, and Hanamalo Loop, along with any side roads and lanes in Hakalau.

A Water Conservation Notice requests affected customers reduce water usage by at least 10%. The water department says taking the following steps will help:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

Limit water use for dust control and irrigation

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows the area of Hakalau is under D2 Severe Drought conditions. Maunakea is under D3 Extreme Drought.