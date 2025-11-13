(BIVN) – High winds hit the South Kohala area of Hawaiʻi island overnight, triggering a Public Safety Power Shutoff by Hawaiian Electric.

The utility says about 1,175 customers were initially impacted by the shutoff, after high winds and dry conditions prompted the company to initiate the PSPS outage Wednesday night at around 9:50 p.m.

In a 4 a.m. news release, Hawaiian Electric said it was in the process of restoring power to those affected customers.

Debris and boulders were also reported on Highway 190, prompting a one-lane traffic contraflow on Thursday morning. The Hawaiʻi Police Department asked motorists to avoid the highway between the 29 and 31 mile marker, near the Malakai Golf Course, for several hours.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of Hawaiʻi island, with northeast to east winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, possible into this evening.

“Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving,” forecasters said. “Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose outdoor objects that can be easily blown around by strong winds.”

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for north-facing shores of East Hawaiʻi until this evening.