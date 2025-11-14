(BIVN) – Mokuʻola, the small island off the Waiākea Peninsula in Hilo also known as Coconut Island, is closed following the collapse of the pedestrian bridge leading to the popular park.

Hawai‘i Island Police say that the collapse occurred at about 7:40 a.m., as County crews were driving a mini-excavator over the bridge to conduct maintenance in the park.

One county worker was taken to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for precautionary measures although no injuries have been reported, police say.

From the Hawaiʻi County Police:

The Department of Parks and Recreation is currently assessing the structural damage, which is estimated to be at $2,000,000. Repair work will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. Until the bridge is secured and deemed safe for use, all access to Mokuʻola Island is prohibited.

The office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda said the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

The public is urged to avoid the area for their safety, officials say, in order to allow County personnel to conduct their assessment and repairs without interference.

Mokuʻola has been closed this week due to impacts from high surf along north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. The High Surf Advisory remains in effect as of Friday morning.