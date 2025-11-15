(BIVN) – Five individuals were arrested on Friday morning, following a multi-agency search warrant at the old Hilo Hotel on Kino‘ole Street.

Police executed the warrant at the hotel, located directly across from Kalākaua Park, in an effort to “locate and apprehend fugitives known to frequent the property to evade detection and arrest.” Officers from the Hawaiʻi County Police Department’s Area I Crime Reduction Unit, Hilo Community Policing Section, as well as the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, assisted with the operation.

The officers arrested the following individuals:

Kapono Ikaika-Cruiuz Labrador , 31, arrested and charged with Violation of Parole (no bail) and Criminal Contempt of Court (bail $150).

, 31, arrested and charged with Violation of Parole (no bail) and Criminal Contempt of Court (bail $150). Stephen K. De La Cruz , 33, arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt of Court (bail $1,000).

, 33, arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt of Court (bail $1,000). John K.K.T. Hauoli , 38, arrested and charged with Summons or Arrest on Probation No Bail (bail $5,000).

, 38, arrested and charged with Summons or Arrest on Probation No Bail (bail $5,000). Stetson Kaholo , 33, arrested and charged with Summons or Arrest on Probation No Bail (bail $5,000) and third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug (bail $20,000).

, 33, arrested and charged with Summons or Arrest on Probation No Bail (bail $5,000) and third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug (bail $20,000). Keli‘i Makana Cruz, 37, arrested and charged with Summons or Arrest on Probation No Bail (bail $5,000), fourth-degree Theft (bail $500), second-degree Burglary (bail $2,000), second-degree Theft (bail $2,000), second-degree Burglary (bail $2,000), second-degree Theft (bail $2,000), and fourth-degree Criminal Property Damage (bail $2,000).

“Hawai‘i Island police remain committed to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors in the downtown Hilo area and across the island,” the police department stated. “Officers will continue to take action to hold offenders accountable and address criminal activity impacting the community.”

Police say anyone with information about illegal activity is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or use caller ID. Anonymous callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.