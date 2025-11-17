(BIVN) – The speed limit on Highway 19, also known as Hawaiʻi Belt Road, will be reduced in four different areas along the Hāmākua coast by next month.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the changes will go into effect in 30 days. From a Hawaiʻi DOT news release:

In two areas, the speed limit of 55 mph will be reduced to 45 mph. These areas are between mile markers 9.2 and 9.5, in the vicinity of Old ʻOnomea Road and Kulaʻimano Homestead Road in Pepeʻekeo, and between mile markers 40.9 and 41.9, in the vicinity of Māmane Street and Kahawailiʻiliʻi Stream Bridge, in Honokaʻa. In two other areas, the speed limit of 45 mph will be reduced to 35 mph. The first area is between mile markers 6.3 and 6.7, in the vicinity of Kapue Bridge and Kōpilimai Road, near Pāpaʻikou. The other area is between mile markers 9.6 and 10.9, in the vicinity of Kulaʻimano Homestead Road and Sugar Mill Road, in Pepeʻekeo.

“The purpose of the speed reduction is to provide a manageable, safe and consistent speed for these sections of Hawaiʻi Belt Road,” the DOT stated. “These sections include high-volume pedestrian activity, residential areas and a blind intersection.”