(BIVN) – State officials are proposing several changes to the rules regarding medical cannabis dispensaries in Hawaiʻi.

This week, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation announced it has amended Chapter (Interim Rules) 11-850 Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules, in order to “improve the medical cannabis patient experience and to provide for the protection of the health and safety of qualifying patients and the general public.”

Here are the major proposed amendments, according to the DOH OMCCR:

Permitted Sales: Allow sale of cannabis-related supplies in licensed dispensaries such as vaporizers, grinders, storage containers, rolling papers, filters and cones.

Allow sale of cannabis-related supplies in licensed dispensaries such as vaporizers, grinders, storage containers, rolling papers, filters and cones. Oil Extracts/Concentrates: Permit sale in licensed dispensaries of inhalable oil extracts or concentrates that do not contain nicotine, hemp or hemp-derived cannabinoids, tobacco products, or other non-cannabis substances.

Permit sale in licensed dispensaries of inhalable oil extracts or concentrates that do not contain nicotine, hemp or hemp-derived cannabinoids, tobacco products, or other non-cannabis substances. Waiting Rooms: A designated caregiver of a patient may accompany a patient in a licensed dispensary’s waiting room. The storage, display and retail sale of cannabis and manufactured cannabis products shall be prohibited within the waiting room area.

A designated caregiver of a patient may accompany a patient in a licensed dispensary’s waiting room. The storage, display and retail sale of cannabis and manufactured cannabis products shall be prohibited within the waiting room area. Advertising Restrictions: Prohibit depictions of cannabis use, children, celebrities, influencers, cartoons appealing to children, or products that resemble commercial food or candy in advertising, signage, menus, or waiting room displays.

Prohibit depictions of cannabis use, children, celebrities, influencers, cartoons appealing to children, or products that resemble commercial food or candy in advertising, signage, menus, or waiting room displays. Provider Visits at Dispensaries: Prohibit in-person or telehealth certification visits with medical providers at dispensary facilities.

The health department is also proposing these changes to rules regulating Dispensary-to-Dispensary Sales:

Remove the 30-day department review period for purchasing plans (Act 172, 2024).

Require transport manifests to be submitted before sales and completed manifests within one week after sales.

Require notice of changes to purchasing plans or transport manifests before transport.

Permit direct transportation of cannabis products prepared for retail sale to the purchasing dispensary’s retail location.

Clarify 800-ounce per 30-day sales limit and petition process for exceeding this limit.

More information can be found on the new DOH OMCCR website.