(BIVN) – A tsunami evacuation drill will be held in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo on Friday, November 21st.

During Friday’s exercise, motorists will not make their mock-escape using the Hilo International Airport runway. The perimeter gates will remain shut. Instead, the County of Hawaiʻi will open the Leleiwi Evacuation Route from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., “so residents can practice driving the route”, officials say.

“Time is of the essence when a tsunami threatens Hawai‘i Island, so we encourage everyone living, working or learning in coastal areas to know and practice their escape routes,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release.

The news release included a map of showing the Leleiwi Evacuation Route.

Several Keaukaha-area schools will also be participating in the Friday drill. They are:

Keaukaha Elementary School

Kamehameha Schools Preschool – Keaukaha

Ke Ana La’ahana Public Charter School

Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School – Kai Koholā

Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School – Pa Hoaka

Students from the participating schools will follow their prepared evacuation plans as far as the airport gates at Andrews, Baker and Pua avenues.

From a County news release: