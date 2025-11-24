(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hawaiʻi County officials say offices will be closed on Thursday, November 27th and Friday, November 28th.

County offices will return to normal operating hours on Monday, December 1st.

Hawaiʻi County solid waste facilities will also be closed on November 27th and are scheduled to resume normal operations on November 28th, officials say.