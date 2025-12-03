(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Hazard Message for the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, warning of isolated coastal flooding in the coming days.

“Peak monthly high tides combined with water levels that are running higher than predicted will lead to minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas,” the forecasters said. “Coastal flooding is possible around the daily peak high tide, which will be during the early morning hours.”

The Coastal Hazard Message will be in effect through Saturday morning.

Flooding may be seen on vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways and other coastal infrastructure, and on beaches that are normally dry.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service advised. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”