(BIVN) – State lawmakers in Kona lauded the public-private partnership that plans to bring a 50,000 square-foot medical facility to West Hawaiʻi, to be located next to the future Queen’s Health Systems hospital previously announced for Kona.

Governor Josh Green announced the project on Wednesday, and proposed funding the planning, design, and site work of the new facility to the tune of $50 million.

“This partnership is a long-awaited step forward for West Hawaiʻi, and one that I and so many others in the community have worked towards for years,” said Representative Nicole E. Lowen (D, House District 7) These investments will expand access to essential services, support healthier families, and create new jobs.”

“This partnership between The Queen’s Health Systems and our public hospital system is a great first step toward delivering the accessible health care that our growing West Hawaiʻi community desperately needs,” said Senate Majority Leader Dru Mamo Kanuha (D, Senate District 3). “Mahalo to all those who have brought this effort to this point. We look forward to a healthy discussion of the funding needs in the next Legislative session.”

“The caring legacy of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV has endured for generations through the Queen’s Health Systems,” said House Majority Caucus Leader Kirstin Kahaloa (D, House District 6). “This partnership will extend that legacy to Kona, where expanding access to health care is an all-hands effort. In the coming Legislative session, we will be advocating for the resources needed to get these facilities open and serving our community.”