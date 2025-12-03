(BIVN) – A landmark public-private partnership hopes to bring a new, 50,000 square-foot medical facility to West Hawaiʻi, to be located next to the future Queen’s Health Systems hospital previously announced for Kona.

Governor Josh Green held a news conference on Wednesday to reveal Queen’s and the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation are joining forces to improve health care on the leeward side of Hawaiʻi island. The Governor will be seeking $50 million to fund the planning, design, and site work of the new facility.

“It will be transformative,” said Governor Green. “It will bring so much more health care to Big Island, that people will immediately see a change in their lives.”

From a Kona Community Hospital news release: