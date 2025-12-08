(BIVN) – The 65th Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade was held this weekend.

Every year, the parade features decorated entries including trucks and other big rigs festooned with holiday lights. Over 60 entries participated in this year’s event.

This year, the parade – said to be the second oldest Christmas parade in Hawaiʻi – honored all former Waimea Community Association presidents as collective Grand Marshals.

The parade made its way from Kawaihae Road to Highway 19, were it passed through town and ended up at the Kalani Schutte Waimea District Park, where the lighted units remained for post-parade viewing.