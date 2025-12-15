(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation plans to declare a traffic emergency zone on Highway 19 in North and South Hilo, as worsening conditions along the Hāmākua coast highway will require repairs.

“A recent field investigation showed roadway surface distresses and depressions progressively worsening in the area, along with slope changes and deep-seated failures extending below the roadway base,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said in a Monday news release. The area of concern extends from Wainaku (milepost 3) and Hakalau (milepost 15).

The state’s traffic emergency zone declaration will allow the Hawaiʻi DOT to expedite procurement and permitting for the repair project, pursuant to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5, officials say.

“Emergency mitigation measures include patching open cracks and fixing depressed pavement areas, along with slope stabilization,” the department said. “Immediate repairs are expected to begin in January and are expected to take up to two weeks to complete.”

State officials say they will also be evaluating the area to determine permanent repairs. “Details of the investigation and evaluation will be released when the study is completed,” the DOT said.

A virtual public meeting on the traffic emergency zone declaration will be held on Tuesday, December 16th at 10 a.m., over Microsoft Teams. Participants can also call 1 808-829-4853 using conference pin 111 330 69#.