(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is thanking the community and partner organizations for the recent success of two holiday giving events in Kona.

The department’s Kona Community Policing Section reports the first annual Holiday Toy Drive – held on Saturday, December 20th, at the Kona Walmart – resulted in the donation of more than 1,000 toys.

The toys were distributed to the Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club “to help ensure 1,000 keiki across West Hawaiʻi receive holiday gifts this Christmas season,” said the police department, which “looks forward to continuing this holiday tradition in the years ahead.”

“The department offers a special mahalo to Kona Walmart, the Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, Bill and Justin Armijo of Trans World Metals, Jadalyn Valentin and volunteers from Hawaiʻi Technology Academy, and the pageant queens from the Miss Kona Coffee Organization, Miss Hawaiʻi Island Organization, and Miss Hawaiʻi Island USA Pageant,” the police said. “Their generosity and volunteer support were instrumental in the success of the event.”

The police department is also extending its appreciation to those who supported the Fill a Cruiser Food Drive held on December 12th at the Kona Costco warehouse.

Police say the Fill a Cruiser event generated more than $8,200 in monetary donations and collected more than 2,300 pounds of nonperishable food. All donations will be distributed to Hawaiʻi Island families and individuals in need through the Food Basket, Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, police say.

“The success of this event reflects the strength of our community and the power of working together to support one another,” said Sergeant Wyattlane Nahale of the Kona Community Policing Section in a news release. “The overwhelming positive response from participants and volunteers demonstrates how meaningful partnerships can make a real difference for families facing food insecurity across Hawaiʻi Island.”

The department thanked “event partners Kona Costco, KAPA Radio, and radio personality Tommy Ching, as well as community members Duane and Suzie Bullard of Big Island Collision, Jefferson Inman, and Ed Mueller,” adding that “their generosity and commitment played a key role in exceeding both fundraising and food collection goals.”