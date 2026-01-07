(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is paused, with the next episode of high lava fountaining expected to occur by the end of the week.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with all activity confined to the summit caldera with Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remain quiet.

On Tuesday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said forecasting models indicate the window for episode 40 is between January 9th and January 14th.

The Observatory also reported Tuesday that volcano monitoring data plots are temporarily unavailable on the USGS website due to a server malfunction. “USGS staff are working on resolving the issue, but it may be several days before it is resolved,” the Observatory wrote. “Internally, volcano monitoring data is accessible and USGS staff are able to monitor volcanic activity. We apologize for this temporary outage and hope to have it resolved soon.”

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) has recorded 20.0 microradians of re-inflation beneath Kīlauea summit since the end of episode 39 on December 24, 2025.

This story will be updated with the latest information from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, once daily update is published on Wednesday.