(BIVN) – An Ocean View man has been arrested and charged in connection with a large-scale marijuana growing operation in the Hawaiian Oceanview Estates subdivision.

Police say 42-year-old Jordin Trevena-Garon was arrested by Vice officers on Monday, January 5th, and charged with the following offenses:

Five counts of ownership or possession prohibited

Three counts of first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana

First-degree promoting a harmful drug

Third-degree promoting a dangerous drug

Mandatory registration of firearms

According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Dec. 17, 2025, officers with the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Vice Division, assisted by Ka‘ū Patrol, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 92-8600 block of Jasmine Drive. At the time the search warrant was executed, the residence was unoccupied. Read media release of incident here: Hawaiʻi Police Department | Police Investigating Large Marijuana Growing Operation in Ocean View During the search, officers recovered approximately 397 marijuana plants, 364 pounds of processed marijuana, 19,814 grams of marijuana concentrate, 1.2 grams of cocaine, and four firearms. The estimated street value of the recovered narcotics is $1,437,630. Also seized for forfeiture were more than $14,600 in U.S. currency, a white 2000 Ford Power stroke F-350 truck valued at $40,000, and a Honda utility vehicle valued at $16,000.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer Elijah Won at (808) 326-4646, ext. 226, or via email at Elijah.Won@hawaiipolice.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.