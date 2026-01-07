(BIVN) – A woman was reportedly robbed on Friday, January 2nd, in the Ocean View-area of Kaʻū, following a traffic crash at the intersection of Aloha Boulevard and Lotus Blossom Lane.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 4:15 p.m., Ka‘ū Patrol officers responded to a reported traffic collision at the intersection of Aloha Boulevard and Lotus Blossom Lane. Officers determined that a 67-year-old woman from Ocean View was operating a silver 2008 Toyota sedan traveling eastbound on Aloha Boulevard when her vehicle was broadsided by a silver 2007 Ford sport utility vehicle (SUV) travelling southbound on Lotus Blossom Lane.

The driver of the Toyota sedan and two passengers, a 47-year-old woman and an 8-year old girl, both from Ocean View, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Following the collision, the 47-year-old passenger exited the Toyota sedan to check on the female driver, and sole occupant, of the Ford SUV. As she approached the Ford SUV, a gray pickup truck pulled up next to the Ford. A man exited the pickup truck and physically assaulted the 47-year-old woman. The man then brandished a small handgun and demanded the woman’s cellular phone. Fearing for her safety, the woman complied. The man and the female driver of the Ford SUV then fled the area in the gray pickup truck and were last seen traveling south on Lotus Blossom Lane towards Seabreeze Parkway.

The victim did not sustain any life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Through witness interviews, investigators determined the female driver of the Ford SUV is described as a local woman in her 30s, with a heavy build and a tan complexion, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with reddish-blonde dyed hair. The male suspect is described as 55 years old, with a dark complexion, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, bald, and clean shaven.

The gray pickup truck is believed to be an older model two-wheel drive Toyota or Nissan pickup truck. The license plate is unknown.

Investigators also determined that the Ford SUV had been reported stolen in November 2025 from a residence on Seabreeze Parkway in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

The Area II Criminal Investigation Section is continuing the investigation into the robbery and the stolen vehicle.