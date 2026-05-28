VIDEO: Police Hold News Conference On Arrest of Jacob Daniel Baker

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department held a news conference on Thursday following the arrest of 36-year-old Jacob Daniel Baker, the suspect in three Puna-area homicides and the target of a law enforcement manhunt over the last few days.

During the news conference, Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Reed Mahuna detailed how Baker was caught, hiding in a cave, in the Kaimū-Kalapana area of lower Puna.

Baker is the suspect in the murder of three individuals over the last few days in Puna. Two of the victims have been positively identified, and their names released by police on Thursday: 69-year-old Robert Shine, who was found dead at a residence on Papaya Farms Road on Monday, and 69-year-old John Carse, who was found dead Tuesday evening on Kalapana Kapoho Beach Road.

A third victim was found dead on Papaya Farms Road on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking video news story that will be updated.