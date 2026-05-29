Kīlauea Volcano Update for Friday, May 29

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with the forecast window for the onset of episode 48 lava fountains is now open.

Precursory lava overflows have yet to begin at summit vents. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says summit inflation has slowed but continues, and lava fountaining is expected to occur sometime between today (May 29) to Sunday (May 31).

Some lava spatter was visible within the north vent overnight and into the early morning.

From the Friday morning update by the USGS HVO: