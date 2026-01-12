(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island into Tuesday evening.

“An extra large long period northwest swell moving through the Hawaii region this morning will swiftly build surf heights above warning levels along all exposed north and west facing shores through Tuesday,” forecasters wrote on Monday.

A High Surf Warning was in place for all the other Hawaiian Islands.

For West Hawaiʻi beaches, surf heights 6 to 8 feet were expected up until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“A High Surf Advisory means, surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”

The National Weather Service added, “another extra large northwest (320-330 degree) swell will build into the region by Thursday, likely producing another round of warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores lasting through Friday, and lingering near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcement Sunday.”