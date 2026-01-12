(BIVN) – A demonstration was held in Hilo on Saturday in protest of the recent killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in a Minneapolis.
The shooting has generated nationwide outrage and sparked passionate demonstrations across the United States.
The Hilo protest was organized by Indivisible of East Hawaiʻi, a newly consolidated chapter of the national Indivisible.org network, formed by the merger of Kea’au Indivisible, Volcanoes Indivisible, and Hilo One.
The organization shared photos and a news release detailing the event:
The demonstration, organized by Indivisible of East Hawai’i, featured “pop-up” activists with signage highlighting the discrepancy between official narratives and video evidence. Witnesses and video footage indicate that Good was unarmed in her SUV, engaging in a calm conversation with the officer seconds before he fired three shots at close range.
“The inhumane, dishonorable and criminal conduct of this agent must be investigated, and he must be charged by local authorities,” said Terry McDonald, Leader of Indivisible Hilo. “If an agent can kill an unarmed mother in cold blood and then rely on the government to defame her character after the fact, no American is safe. We are not just protesting a killing; we are protesting a lawless regime that slanders the deceased to shield itself from accountability.”
The Hilo event follows over 400 spontaneous demonstrations across the United States since the shooting. Today’s gathering builds on the momentum of similar protests held in Waimea and Kona earlier this Friday and Saturday.
Beyond the call for justice in Minneapolis, organizers emphasized the legislative path to reform. “Our work begins with the 2026 midterms,” McDonald added. “We must secure the House and Senate to ensure the Executive Branch and its agencies are held to the highest standard of the law.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The pop-up demonstration, held along the highway across from the King Kamehameha statue, was organized by Indivisible of East Hawaiʻi.