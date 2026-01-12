(BIVN) – A demonstration was held in Hilo on Saturday in protest of the recent killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in a Minneapolis.

The shooting has generated nationwide outrage and sparked passionate demonstrations across the United States.

The Hilo protest was organized by Indivisible of East Hawaiʻi, a newly consolidated chapter of the national Indivisible.org network, formed by the merger of Kea’au Indivisible, Volcanoes Indivisible, and Hilo One.

The organization shared photos and a news release detailing the event: