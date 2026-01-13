(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is seeking temporary employees for its 2026 Summer Fun Program.

The program, which provides “healthy, safe and fun recreational activities for children and teens at sites across the County during summer break”, starts in June.

According to a Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation news release, available positions are Activity Aide I ($17.50 per hour) and Activity Aide II ($19 per hour).

Applicants must have a current First Aid certification, and be available to attend mandatory training from June 2 to June 5. They must also be available to work from June 8 to July 17.

Applicants must also submit a completed Summer Fun application. From the County of Hawaiʻi: