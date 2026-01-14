(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi Police Department officers were arrested Tuesday afternoon, following their indictment by the Hawai‘i Attorney General’s office.

Officer Noah Serrao and Officer Blane K. Kenolio, both six-year members assigned to Hilo Patrol, were charged after allegedly violating an arrestee’s constitutional protections during searches they conducted back in May 2023.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department and the Attorney General both issued a news releases on the indictments. Police say Officer Serrao was charged with perjury, false swearing in official matters, and tampering with a government record. It is alleged Serrao “knowingly made false statements under oath after a detainee’s bag was searched without a search warrant or consent” following an incident on May 26, 2023. It is also alleged Serrao tampered with an official government document.

Officer Kenolio has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, after he “knowingly searched a detainee’s bag without a search warrant or consent” on May 24, 2023, prosecutors allege.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: