(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi Police Department officers were arrested Tuesday afternoon, following their indictment by the Hawai‘i Attorney General’s office.
Officer Noah Serrao and Officer Blane K. Kenolio, both six-year members assigned to Hilo Patrol, were charged after allegedly violating an arrestee’s constitutional protections during searches they conducted back in May 2023.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department and the Attorney General both issued a news releases on the indictments. Police say Officer Serrao was charged with perjury, false swearing in official matters, and tampering with a government record. It is alleged Serrao “knowingly made false statements under oath after a detainee’s bag was searched without a search warrant or consent” following an incident on May 26, 2023. It is also alleged Serrao tampered with an official government document.
Officer Kenolio has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, after he “knowingly searched a detainee’s bag without a search warrant or consent” on May 24, 2023, prosecutors allege.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
“We hold our officers to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability,” said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. “To that end, when we became aware of this incident in 2023, we immediately investigated both officers criminally and administratively.”
The administrative investigation concluded in April 2024 with Officer Serrao suspended for 50 days and Officer Kenolio suspended for 24 days. Both officers were included in the department’s 2024 annual misconduct report to the state legislature and posted on the department’s website: 2024 Annual Misconduct Report.
“The criminal investigation was ultimately forwarded to the Attorney General’s office,” added Interim Chief Mahuna. “We thank them for their efforts in bringing this case to its conclusion.”
Following their arrests late Tuesday afternoon, both officers were released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to appear in Hilo Circuit Court, tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Both officers have been reassigned from patrol as their court proceedings continue. They, like all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
“We commend the Hawai‘i Police Department for their proactive partnership and commitment to upholding the law,” said Hawai‘i Attorney General Anne Lopez. “By working closely with our office on this investigation, they have demonstrated transparency, accountability, and dedication to maintaining public trust while continuing to serve their communities with professionalism every day.”
Added Interim Chief Mahuna, “While these cases will be resolved in court, we remain committed to accountability and maintaining the confidence of the community we serve.”
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The officers were arrested in connection with May 2023 searches of an arrestee's belongings that are alleged to have violated constitutional protections.