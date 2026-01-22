(BIVN) – A new, “ticketless” parking system has been launched at the two international airports on Hawaiʻi island.

The he Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) and Hilo International Airport (ITO) are among nine airports nationwide to install the Metropolis “drive-in, drive-out” parking technology.

The cost to park at Hilo and Kona has not changed.

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is committed to delivering a smooth, stress-free travel experience at our airports,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “With this partnership, the two main airports on Hawai‘i Island are among the first airports in the U.S. to have Metropolis’ innovative technology, which will streamline the parking process at KOA and ITO.”

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:

HDOT has partnered with Metropolis, an artificial intelligence parking technology company, to implement ticketless parking at the two airports. Airport users can sign up for the new system by downloading the Metropolis app for iOS, visiting app.metropolis.io, or scanning a QR code at any of the KOA or ITO lots. To create an account, users provide their mobile phone number, license plate number and payment method. Once registered, users can simply drive in and drive out, without having to take a ticket. Payment is done automatically online via the user’s designated payment method. Drivers who opt not to register for the program will still take a ticket upon entering the lot and upon exiting, can pay the attendant using cash, credit card, or debit card.

In March, passengers will also be able to reserve parking in advance.

“Partnering with Kona and Hilo International Airports is especially meaningful to me, both professionally and personally,” said Courtney Fukuda, chief integration officer at Metropolis, in a news release. “As someone born and raised in Hawai‘i, I’m proud to help bring our advanced technology to travelers who value speed, ease and simplicity. Together, we’re reshaping the start of the journey for both residents and visitors, reducing friction and maximizing convenience from the moment they arrive. Whether welcoming guests to our islands or helping locals move through their day, our goal is to make everyday transactions effortless with 40-plus Metropolis locations in Hawai‘i and growing.”