UPDATE – (1:27 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced that Highway 11 is closed in both directions in Puna and Kaʻū District “near the 24.5 Mile Mark at the Solid Waste Transfer Station and in the Park at the 32 Mile Marker due to ashfall.”

Motorists are being told to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Hawaiʻi Volcano National Park also reports the Park is closed at this time due to the volcanic event.

(BIVN) – Episode 41 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began Saturday at around 11:10 a.m. HST.

Lava fountains from both the north and south vents have reached over 1,640 feet high (500 m), which appears to be a new record for this current eruption.

Ash and tephra is falling in public viewing areas within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and outside the park in Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, and Ohia Estates.

“Tephra fall from episode 41 around 1 foot in diameter is falling on Highway 11 between the park entrance and Volcano Village and is shattering on impact,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. It has been reported falling as far as Fern Acres.

A rare Ashfall Warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

“Kilauea is undergoing a eruption and we have received reports of moderate ashfall and significant amounts of tephra,” the forecasters stated at 12:39 p.m. “We have also received reports of debris as large as a foot near Kilauea. Satellite imagery shows a large volcanic plume drifting towards Glenwood and Pahoa area.”

“Disruption of services and utilities (water, sewer, electric) possible,” the National Weather Service stated. “Ash removal efforts significant.”

“Seal windows and doors,” the forecasters advised. “Protect electronics and cover air intakes and open water sources. Avoid driving. Remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Use extreme caution clearing rooftops of ash. Listen to further announcements.”

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park said visitors should expect possible temporary closures if unsafe conditions persist.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH and the Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.