(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is once again paused, following the high lava fountaining of episode 41 that covered the surrounding area in tephra and dispersed fine ash as far as Hilo.

“The volcanic eruption that occurred yesterday at Halema‘uma‘u Crater on Kilauea produced significant volcanic debris downwind, especially in neighboring communities near the summit,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a Sunday radio message. “Tephra, Pele’s Hair, and ash are fine glass particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.”

“Tephra was reported in communities including Volcano Village, Mauna Loa Estates, Ohia Estates, Mountain View, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Ainaloa Estates, Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Parks, Hawaiian Beaches, and Pahoa,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. “Tephra fall in more distant communities (Mountain View, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Ainaloa Estates, Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Parks, Hawaiian Beaches, and Pahoa) is fine-grained ash and Pele’s hair.”

Emergency officials advised residents who have volcanic debris on their roof, or who have a water catchment system, to disconnect their catchment tank and clear the volcanic debris from the roof and gutter.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, which closed Saturday due to the dangerous conditions, posted this update on Sunday afternoon via Facebook:

All roads on the east side of Kīlauea summit (Crater Rim Drive East and Chain of Craters Road) are closed to vehicles and bicycles due to heavy amounts of volcanic rock (tephra) and ash from Kīlauea volcano’s episode 41. The east side trails are accessible on foot and open to hikers. Kīlauea Overlook and Uēkahuna have reopened. Park staff are working hard today to clear tephra and reopen as much as possible. We appreciate your ahonui (patience) in the wake of yesterday’s unprecedented events.

The eruption produced huge amounts of tephra and ash that blanketed the summit of Kīlauea. Park roads, trails, buildings, vehicles were coated in chunks of rock, ash and fine strands of volcanic glass called Pele hair. Fountain heights reached 1,575 feet and light winds caused the material to fall around the summit instead of being pushed to the southwest. Use your best judgment if you plan to visit. Volcanic ash, gas, and glass are still present. Do not touch the tephra. Leave an area if volcanic gas is present.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) recorded about 31 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 41, geologists say.

“The rapid rebound of inflationary tilt, glow from the vents, and presence of low-level volcanic tremor after episode 41 indicate that another lava fountaining episode is likely,” the USGS HVO reported on Sunday. “Preliminary data currently points to resumption of fountaining episodes with episode 42 likely 2 to 3 weeks from now, but more time and data are needed for a more accurate forecast.”