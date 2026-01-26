(BIVN) – The life and legacy of Kona-born astronaut Ellison Onizuka, Hawaiʻi’s first NASA astronaut, was celebrated during an event at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo on Saturday.

Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day was held on the 40th anniversary of Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy, which claimed the life of Onizuka and his crew.

“We’re trying to continue his legacy,” said Ellison’s younger brother, Claude Onizuka, who worked to bring the event back to Hawaiʻi Island after a five-year hiatus. “He inspired a lot of people and he wanted to encourage the youngsters to work hard, study hard, and never give up on their dreams.”

From a University of Hawaiʻi news release:

Organized by the Pacific International Space Center for Explorations Systems (PISCES) in partnership with UH Hilo, the Onizuka Memorial Committee, and the Hawaiʻi Science and Technology Museum, the day marked a return for the beloved community tradition, paused since the pandemic. The event featured a keynote by NASA astronaut Donald R. Pettit, PhD, whose appearance was funded by American Savings Bank. Pettit, who has spent 590 days in space and is part of the team preparing for the Artemis II mission, challenged young attendees saying, “I want them to think, ‘Wow, flying into space, it’s exploration, it’s tough, it’s difficult, but it’s something I want to do!’ and I hope everyone of these students to come and arm wrestle me for my job!”