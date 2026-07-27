Tropical Storm Fausto Update – Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m.

(BIVN) – Fausto is now a tropical storm, located about 415 miles east northeast of Hilo as of 5 p.m. on Monday evening.

Tropical Storm Fausto is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts.

Fausto is expected to continue to weaken as it passes north of the Hawaiian Islands during the next few days.

Powerful surf generated by Fausto is beginning to impact east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. A High Surf Warning was issued for the windward shores of North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū on Monday. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beach closures in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo:

Onekahakaha Beach Park

Kealoha Beach Park

Carl Smith Beach Park

Leleiwi Beach Park

Waiolena Beach Park

Waiuli Beach Park

Richardson’s Ocean Park

Lehia Beach Park

Lalakea Beach Park

Surf is building to 14 to 18 feet and is expected to peak on Tuesday.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 5 p.m. HST: