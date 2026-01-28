(BIVN) – An emergency banyan tree removal is set to begin on Thursday in Hilo.

A recent assessment of the tress along Banyan Drive identified one tree with structural instability, creating a public safety concern.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Wednesday that a lane closure will be in effect on Banyan Drive starting January 29th to allow a contractor to remove the tree.

From the Hawaiʻi County news release:

An assessment recently done on 48 banyan trees on Banyan Drive identified the single tree for removal because of structural instability.

According to the assessment, conducted by a certified arborist, the tree’s observed structural defects and recent canopy failure creates a significant public safety hazard. The tree has lost about 20% of its crown and any additional failure could occur over the roadway.

“This emergency action is part of our efforts to protect public safety and ensure that this iconic part of Hilo gets the care and attention it deserves,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda.

The tree removal contract applies only to this single banyan tree, which is not one of the named trees along the route. In addition, the County has a contract out to bid for maintenance of other Banyan Drive trees that will focus on removing invasive species, aerial roots, and deadwood.

As the contractor removes the tree, the South-bound lane of Banyan Drive between Banyan Way and Kamehameha Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by Thursday, Feb. 12.